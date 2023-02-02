Entertainment

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' gets new release date!

Alia-Ranveer starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will be released on July 28

"Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh." Sunny Deol's whistle-worthy dialogue perfectly synchronizes with our feelings, as on Thursday, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani revealed that the film will now hit the theaters on July 28 this year. This is the second time that the makers have pushed the release date. Earlier, it was supposed to be released on April 28.

Why does this story matter?

The film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani bankrolled by Dharma Productions, will mark the much-awaited comeback of Karan Johar as the director after seven years.

His last directorial venture was 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Apart from directing, the ace filmmaker has remained active in other entertainment spheres, including producing films and hosting and judging reality shows.

New release date announced on Instagram

The new release date was announced by Johar via an Instagram post. Sharing the poster of his star-studded romantic film, he wrote, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai' (patience is bitter, but it's fruit is sweet), so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas July 28, 2023 (sic)."

Johar penned long note while announcing release date last year

Last year, Johar penned a long note while announcing the release date of his project. The post mostly talked about his return as a director after seven years and how he had a wonderful experience working with illustrious actors on the set of the film. Notably, this is the first time that Johar has directed veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Know more about the movie

Apart from actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh who are headlining the project, the film has an impressive star cast with Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra playing crucial roles in the movie. Notably, Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan is assisting the ace director Johar on this project. The family entertainment drama is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year.