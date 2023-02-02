Entertainment

Rare comment: Taylor Lautner recalls Taylor Swift-Ye's infamous VMA moment

Taylor Swift-Kanye 'Ye' West had an infamous VMA moment in 2009

There are some moments that live forever in infamy, and one of those is pop star Taylor Swift and rapper Ye at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009. Now after 14 years, the incident is making headlines again as Swift's ex-boyfriend-actor Taylor Lautner recalled the moment during The Squeeze podcast, hosted by him and his wife Taylor Dome. Here's what he said.

Why does this story matter?

Let's go down memory lane!

In 2009, during the VMAs, Swift reached the stage to accept the Best Female Video award, when all of a sudden, Kanye 'Ye' West stormed and interrupted Swift's speech by saying, "Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."

At that time, it seemed like a skit, but it was rather a celebrity acting out on stage.

'Was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit'

The Twilight actor who was in a relationship with Swift for a few months in 2009, vividly recalled the incident when he was asked which moment in his life he would choose to go back to if he could. He responded, "Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor. I was unaware that the Kanye thing was not a skit."

Lautner realized it was not a joke when...

Lautner continued, "I gave her the award and took five steps back, was standing five feet behind her, and Kanye jumped up onto the stage. I can barely hear it. I can't see them." The actor only realized that it was not rehearsed when Swift turned back around and he saw her face for the first time, and exclaimed, "Oh. No. That wasn't good."

Swift's 2010 song 'Back to December' referenced VMAs night

After the incident, Swift wrote Back to December, which presumably painted a picture of the very night in which now-ex-boyfriend Lautner had supported her. The famous track holds the lyrics, "I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile, so good to me, so right, and how you held me in your arms that September night, the first time you ever saw me cry."

A look at the relationship timeline

As mentioned, the singer-actor duo dated each other for a few months in 2009. They also played a couple in the 2010 Gary Marshall movie Valentine's Day. For now, they have moved on to their respective romances. While Lautner married Dome, who is a registered nurse, in November 2022 after four years of relationship, Swift has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn since 2016.