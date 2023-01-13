Entertainment

Kanye West is married! Weds Yeezy architect Bianca Censori: Reports

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jan 13, 2023, 09:14 pm 2 min read

Kanye West has apparently tied the knot again

American rapper and producer Kanye 'Ye' West has married a Yeezy architectural designer, according to a news report. The controversial star apparently had a private wedding ceremony recently with Bianca Censori, a woman who hails from Australia and has been reportedly working at Yeezy for quite a few years. This news comes two months after West settled his divorce from ex-wife socialite Kim Kardashian.

Ye was spotted with a wedding band: Reports

According to a TMZ report, the duo had "some sort of wedding ceremony" recently. However, citing sources, the portal said the pair is yet to make things legal. On Thursday, West was spotted wearing a ring, thought to be a wedding band, while arriving at hotel Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. Ye sparked dating rumors when they were spotted dining together earlier this week.

Identity of 'mystery blonde woman' sparked speculations earlier

Interestingly, when the couple was spotted catching a bite, the woman's short blonde hair left netizens and fans perplexed about her identity. This is because Censori is a natural brunette and is only carrying the blonde look at the moment. Thus, it became hard to identify her. Per TMZ, the pair has been spotted visiting the Waldorf before this, too.

Apparently, West's recent release was dedicated to new wife!

What's more, if we go by reports, West's new release Censori Overload was a tribute to his new wife. While not much is known about the designer, following his separation from Kardashian, West has been linked to Julia Fox, Chaney Jones, and Irina Shayk. While finalizing their divorce in November last year, court granted West and Kardashian joint custody of their four children.

Ye has been making headlines for various controversial activities

Looking away from his personal life, the Donda crooner has been making headlines for various kinds of controversial activities in the last few months. This includes posting anti-Semitic tweets and arriving at a Paris fashion show wearing a shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter" on it. His out-of-the-line behavior led him to get kicked off Twitter and led Adidas to terminate their partnership.