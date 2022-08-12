Lifestyle

Groom exposes bride at wedding by playing her affair video

Written by Sneha Das Aug 12, 2022, 04:28 pm 2 min read

The bride was having affair with her brother-in-law.

Weddings are incomplete without some chaos, excitement, grand celebrations, sleepless nights, and a little disagreement between the bride and the groom's parties among other things. However, amidst all this, weddings end on a happy note with the bride and groom exchanging vows together. But at this wedding in China, believe it or not, the groom decided to expose his bride's affair at the reception!

The video is doing rounds on social media and the viral glimpse showed the wedding taking a dramatic turn as soon as the bride's video started playing. The guests were left in shock and horror as they saw the footage of the bride having an affair with another man. According to reports, the bride had an affair with her brother-in-law.

Twitter Post Here's the viral video

Viral clip The 2019 viral clip was shared on TikTok recently

The clip showed both the bride and her sister's husband in a compromising position. The caption on the video reads, "The groom played a video of his wife cheating on him with her pregnant sister's husband in front of everybody." The clip went viral in 2019 but it was reshared on TikTok recently where it garnered thousands of comments and over 10 million views.

Act of revenge The groom's act of revenge received several reactions from netizens

After the bride saw the video, she threw the bouquet at the groom. The groom was seen shouting at her saying, "Did you think I didn't know about this?" The groom's act of revenge received different reactions from netizens. As most people supported the man and said that the bride "got what she deserved," others claimed that it was the best revenge so far.

Relationship The couple was together for two years

"Honesty, I am this petty and would 1000 percent do this," one user commented. Others were confused about why the man went through with the wedding in the first place and wasted so much money. According to a Asia One report, the couple was in a relationship for two years. They were engaged for six months before they exchanged rings at the ceremony.