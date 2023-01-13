Entertainment

'Varisu,' 'Thunivu': Check out box office collection of latest movies

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 13, 2023, 06:59 pm 2 min read

The pressure of making big at the box office, post-COVID-19 has become a challenge. But 2022 was an exceptional year in which a significant revival was seen! And, 2023 has just started but movies are already performing well, impressing the audience at large. From Veera Simha Reddy to Thunivu, let's dive into the box office collections of the latest movies across languages.

'Veera Simha Reddy'

By defying the negative reviews, the action-packed Telugu movie Veera Simha Reddy starring Nandamuri Balakrishna became the top opening movie of 2023 with collections going as high as Rs. 32 crore (nett) on Thursday nationally. Notably, this movie bashed the opening day totals of two Tamil biggies Varisu and Thunivu that made appearances on Wednesday this week, just one day ahead of it.

'Thunivu'

Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar made a strong wind even on the second day of release by making a box office collection of approximately Rs. 33 crore India nett. With the opening day box office collection standing at Rs. 26 crore, the film has accumulated a total of Rs. 65 crore globally. The film was released on Wednesday (January 11) ahead of the Pongal festival.

'Varisu'

Varisu, a family drama starring Thalapathy Vijay also showed up in theaters the same day as Thunivu and the neck-to-neck competition was just amazing to witness. The box office collection on the second day, i.e today, stood at Rs. 16.2 crore. The movie is a family drama-cum-action thriller that also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj, making a strong impression on audiences.

'Ved'

The power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have put a spell on the audience with their recent release Ved. Released on December 30, the movie not only garnered praise and appreciation but also performed well at the box office. In 13 days, the movie has minted Rs. 38.97 crore and on its 14th day, i.e Thursday, it earned Rs. 1.20 crore.