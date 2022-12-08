Entertainment

'Avatar 2' breaks Marvel's record for advance booking in India

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 08, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

'Avatar 2' will be released on December 16

Director James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water saw a record advance booking in India. The film reportedly earned a nett booking of Rs. 10 crore and that also 10 days before the release. The film reportedly broke Marvel movies' advance booking record in India. The much-awaited sequel of the celebrated film will be released on December 16, 2022.

Why does this story matter?

The first installment of the James Cameron directorial was released in 2009. This film went on to become the highest-grossing film in the world with a whopping box office collection of $2.9B. The record is unbroken to date.

The much-awaited sequel will hit the theaters soon and reportedly, a third part will be released in 2026 with the name Avatar: The Tulkun Rider.

The rise of buzz in South Indian states

The Way of Water has had a kick-start with advance bookings. The most interesting thing is that the movie has quite a buzz in the southern states of India which was not the case back in 2009. The film premieres in many Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It seems that the film will emerge to become another blockbuster.

Cast and crew of the film

The film is helmed by Cameron and the star cast includes Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. The film is bankrolled by 20th Century Studios whereas David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as executive producers. The screenplay is written by Cameron, Amanda Silver, and Rick Jaffa. The story is done by Cameron, Silver, Jaffa, Shane Salerno, and Josh Friedman.

Breaking Marvel movies' record

Marvel films have dominated the international box office in India but Avatar 2 has already surpassed Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This movie also collected Rs. 10cr nett but nine days before its release. Box Office India said as per projection, it could create history in Southern states by beating Avengers: Endgame and emerging as the highest-earning non-South film on Day 1.