BO collections: 'Avatar 2' collects $850M globally

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 26, 2022

'Avatar 2' collects $850 million globally

Avatar: The Way of Water﻿ was one of the most anticipated films of the year and the James Cameron directorial lived up to the expectations of fans. The movie has been minting money globally and has been praised by all. After the Christmas weekend, the film earned around Rs 300 crore within 10 days of its release in India.

Why does this story matter?

Avatar (2009) is the highest-grossing film in the world, hence the sequel was one of the most awaited films. In India, it is clashing with Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus.

Earlier, it was touted that the comedy-drama would affect Avatar 2's earnings but the Rohit Shetty directorial has not been received well and is performing poorly at the box office.

Avatar 2 is meanwhile going strong.

India collections after Christmas weekend

On Sunday, December 25, Avatar 2 earned around Rs 24-26 crore as per India Today. The film's box office collection saw an incline from Saturday's (December 24) Rs 21 crore. The film's total collection is now Rs 300 crore in the country. Given that this week is eventful till New Year, it is touted that the film will be raking in huge numbers.

Global collections of the film

The film has been doing well in other markets too. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has earned $600 million internationally, whereas in North America it has earned $250 million, amounting to $850 million in total. Interestingly, James Cameron had earlier stated the film will make profits when it reaches $2 billion. The film is about to reach $1 billion very soon.

Cast, crew and more about the film

Avatar 2's star cast includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. The film is bankrolled by 20th Century Studios whereas David Valdes and Richard Baneham are executive producers. In India, the film is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. The third installment reportedly titled Avatar 3: The Seed Bearer will tentatively release in 2024.