'Chup,' 'Dhokha': How are recent films performing at box office?

Sep 26, 2022

September saw a flurry of theatrical releases across genres. To begin with, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva was released on September 9 after hitting several speedbumps along the way. Recently, National Cinema Day (September 23) witnessed the release of R Balki's psychological thriller Chup, Kookie Gulati's multistarrer Dhokha: Round D Corner, and Avatar re-release. Here's how these films are performing at the box office.

#1 'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva'

The first part of the Astraverse trilogy, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva has emerged as a force to reckon with, despite its polarizing reviews. The film amassed Rs. 173.22cr nett in India in all languages in the opening week, followed by Rs. 57.43cr nett in the second week. On its 16th day, it collected Rs. 6.03cr and its collection now stands at Rs. 247.46cr in India.

#2 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'

Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol starrer Chup: Revenge of the Artist saw an opening of Rs. 3.06cr, followed by Rs. 2.07cr on Saturday, and an estimated collection of Rs. 2cr on Sunday. Thus, so far, it has raked up a total of approximately Rs. 7.13cr. It benefited immensely on September 23 since tickets across India were priced at Rs. 75 to commemorate National Cinema Day.

#3 'Dhokha: Round D Corner'

Another thriller that hit big screens on September 23, Dhokha: Round D Corner also reaped similar benefits. Fronted by R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana, the film posted a total of Rs. 1.25cr on its opening day but has been witnessing a drop ever since. It has reportedly earned Rs. 55L each on Saturday and Sunday, and the total now stands at Rs. 2.35cr.

#4 'Avatar' was re-released in theaters

Ahead of the release of Avatar: The Way of Water on December 16, James Cameron's Avatar was re-released in cinemas. Unsurprisingly, the Oscar-winning film has managed to woo audiences once again, and it has reportedly earned Rs. 5.65cr (nett) in India so far. It had a decent opening of Rs. 2.2cr on Friday. The film is headlined by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.

Information Catch these films in theaters at low prices

Between September 26 and September 29, the tickets for Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, and Dhokha: Round D Corner will be priced at Rs. 100, excluding GST. Thus, these new prices will now ensure more footfalls for all the aforementioned titles.