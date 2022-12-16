Entertainment

'Avatar 2' review: James Cameron's hypnotic spectacle's a worthy sequel

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 16, 2022, 12:40 pm 3 min read

James Cameron-directorial 'Avatar: The Way of Water' was released in the theaters on Friday, December 16

When 13 years ago James Cameron treated us all with Avatar's visual delight, it paved a way for futuristic movies and graphics. Cut to the present, he's returned with its sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water, which isn't only nostalgic but sets the bar higher for filmmakers across the globe. It is the signature Cameron visual spectacle in the truest sense! Read our review.

It was worth the wait

The first Avatar proved James Cameron's trust in technology and his ability to use it to its best. Avatar: The Way of Water is a notch higher; the 3D experience only enhances it. From the opening scene of the magical jungles of Pandora, it takes you on a journey that's filled with picturesque sequences, beautiful creatures, and into the lives of the Na'vi.

Visuals like never before!

If you thought that Avatar was the best that Cameron had to offer, think again. After showing us the land lives of the Na'vi, Avatar 2 takes you on a journey with the Metkayinas, the oceanic clan of Pandora. The action shifts from the magnificent jungles to breathtaking reefs. Cameron has artistically utilized 3D to immerse the viewers in his Pandora world.

Underlying notes of spirituality in a social-political theme

Avatar is about Sky People (humans) infringing into Pandora's world where the Na'vi reside. The prequel showed how humans wish to take over their homes but fail to do so. They return again with the same objective. This time, apart from the socio-political themes that are about civilization and race, the sequel runs high on family values and notes of spirituality and environmental protection.

A simple story with important values

It comes with larger-than-life visuals but a simpler story. Jake Sully and Neytiri are shown with their four children. The ground rule for the family is - Sullys stay together! And this is what frames their biggest strength and weakness. Avatar 2 is about how parents take refuge in another clan to save their kids, and how children save their parents in time of need.

From Ikrans to Tulkuns

The film which runs high on action has shown a greater shift with its mesmerizing creatures as well. If the flying Ikrans are what impressed you in the prequel, let the aquatic wonders such as Tulkun (whale-like creatures) leave you stunned with their dives and splashes. And how their emotions have conversed, is also one of the highlights.

With brilliant performances, the spectacle is worth every penny

Avatar 2 is led by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana along with Stephen Lang as the three primary characters who have a history to share. Joining them are Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Sigourney Weaver, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss. The entire cast has played their parts perfectly, making the 13-year wait, worth it. The film deserves 4.5 out of 5 stars.