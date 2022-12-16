Entertainment

'Avatar: The Way of Water': Early reviews, box office prediction

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 16, 2022, 07:00 am 3 min read

'Avatar: The Way of Water' will release on December 16. How well is it expected to perform in the Indian market?

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to take the worldwide box office by storm! The fantasy drama, which is releasing theatrically on Friday (December 16), is expected to take a thunderous opening despite the exorbitant ticket prices. The early reviews, too, have been heavily in the film's favor. Let's dive deeper into the box office prediction and first reviews.

Why does this story matter?

Considered one of the most phenomenal successes in cinematic history, Avatar (2009) scripted history when it became the first film to breach the $2.8B mark (worldwide box office).

Even today, Cameron's fantasy film rests comfortably at the top.

It also whizzed past Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest to clinch the top spot at the global box office for 11 consecutive weeks.

Viewers have been 'spellbound' by the world of 'Avatar'

Cinephiles who have watched the film during special screenings have said that they have been "spellbound" by "Cameron's masterpiece." One reviewer tweeted, "It's not about information shared—it's about what's shown. You have to SEE it," while another wrote, "An achievement of passion, artistry, emotion, and ingenuity that I cannot possibly begin to comprehend. A perfect organism of entertainment on a scale impossible to process."

Indian actors, too, offered words of appreciation for 'Avatar 2'

Several Indian actors also took to Twitter to share their excitement after watching the film. Akshay Kumar called the film "magnificent" and tweeted that he wants to "bow down before James Cameron's genius craft." Varun Dhawan, too, heaped praises on the movie and called it "the most important film for the future of cinema. Was blown away by the visuals and the emotions."

How has the film been faring on the ticket window?

Per reports, despite the high ticket prices, there's no stopping Avatar 2 at the Indian box office. It has reportedly already earned Rs. 15.50cr gross (and counting) through advance bookings. Moreover, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film has sold 5,49,774 tickets at PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis till Thursday morning. With no competition, Avatar 2 may wreak havoc at the box office.

Meanwhile, here's everything you need to know about 'Avatar 2'

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. The film also co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, and Oona Chaplin. It's produced by Cameron and Jon Landau and has been penned by Cameron and Josh Friedman. A pan-global film, it will reportedly release in 160 languages in IMAX, 3D, PLF (Premium Large Format), high-resolution, and high fps versions.