Entertainment

Countdown begins! SRK fans storm Twitter with #PathaanTeaser

Countdown begins! SRK fans storm Twitter with #PathaanTeaser

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 30, 2022, 03:07 pm 3 min read

'Pathaan' will release in theaters on January 25, 2023

The clock has started ticking! We are merely three days away from the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's anxiously-awaited film Pathaan, which will mark his return to the silver screen in a full-fledged role after four long years! As per reports, Yash Raj Films will provide a glimpse into Pathaan on SRK's birthday on Wednesday (November 2), and, as expected, fans can't keep calm!

Context Why does this story matter?

Khan was last seen as a protagonist in Zero (2018).

While he had cameos in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra, fans have been waiting for him to headline a full-fledged film.

This excruciating wait will end with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which will release on January 25, 2023.

There has never been a better time to be a King Khan fan!

Trend 'The teaser will create havoc,' said SRK's fans

#PathaanTeaser has been trending at the top on Twitter (at the time of writing), and fans have already started sending best wishes to SRK for his 57th birthday. A loyal fan wrote, "The craze of SRK and DDLJ in 1995 is the same as the craze for Pathaan in 2022." Another fan echoed their sentiments and tweeted, "The teaser will create havoc among cinephiles."

Twitter Post Take a look at one such tweet here

Just 4 days to #PathaanTeaser 😭

How amazing these words sound right?

No you won't understand how it feels like to see him finally. It had been freaking 4 years since I was this excited for any movie. I missed SRK so damn much that I lost interest in films. From those 4 years+ pic.twitter.com/TLb2bMEmx4 — 𝕾𝖜𝖊𝖊𝖙𝖎𝖊 (@Its__Sweetie) October 29, 2022

Twitter Post Some fans have shared old images of SRK's birthday

Double celebration? Meanwhile, 'DDLJ' will be re-released in select cities!

Per Bollywood Hungama, YRF has planned to amplify the excitement on SRK's birthday. Besides releasing the Pathaan teaser, a source told the publication, "YRF will re-release...Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on November 2." The cult classic will reportedly be "screened in several PVR properties" across eight cities, and the tickets will be priced at Rs. 100 and Rs. 112. What an ode to the superstar!

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Pathaan'

In Pathaan, SRK will essay the titular role of R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan. The film also marks Deepika Padukone's fourth collaboration with Khan after Om Shanti Om , Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. John Abraham will also play a pivotal role in the action-thriller. Director Anand has also written its script. After Pathaan, SRK has Jawan and Dunki slated for release next year.

Spy-thriller universe 'Pathaan' will mark SRK-Salman's reunion

Pathaan is part of YRF's ambitious spy-thriller universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3. Salman will reprise his role as "Tiger" Avinash Singh Rathore in Pathaan and is expected to be seen in a brief but important cameo. SRK, too, will make an appearance in Tiger 3, though details about this are still scarce.

Poll Which other upcoming SRK film are you excited about?