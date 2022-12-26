Entertainment

Year wrap: Listing 6 scintillating scenes from 2022 films

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 26, 2022

Here are our favorite scenes from the Hindi movies released this year. What are yours?

The year 2022 will be remembered as a year where only a few Hindi films could work wonders commercially. Nonetheless, irrespective of their box office fate, several movies benefited from the presence of some consequential scenes that were the pivot of the entire narrative. While some of these films offered never-seen-before VFX, others were all about unfiltered, unadulterated emotions. Here are our favorites.

THAT SRK sequence from 'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva'

Out of the innumerable aspects that accelerated Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, Shah Rukh Khan's breathtaking sequence will forever stand out. His role as scientist Mohan Bhargava, the protector of the Vanarastra, added consequential gravitas to the movie. His entire part, built on the foundation of Pritam's pulsating soundtrack, was a visual treat like no other. One can watch it over and over without blinking!

The interval block from 'Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva'

Another part that lifted the fantasy drama several notches higher is Brahmastra's interval block—it's a moment of epiphany for Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and the first time he realizes the colossal potential of the Agni Astra (himself). In addition to the astonishingly impressive VFX that define this scene, it is Shiva's Theme, sung by Javed Ali, that instantly whips up feelings of awe and adulation.

Badru's revenge/transformation scene in 'Darlings'

In her first production, Darlings, Alia Bhatt played the role of a demure woman-turned-fierce feminist who decides to take down the same patriarchy that has crushed and mauled her all her life. The dark comedy's turning point is the first time Badru (Bhatt) decides to take her life reins in her hands and outright beats up her violent, male chauvinistic husband Hamza (Vijay Varma).

Jaya's showdown with patriarchy in 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey'

Malayalam drama Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is a genre-defying film that tackles several grave issues with subtle, well-placed humor. Similar to Darlings in some way, here, too, the protagonist Jaya catches the viewers off-guard when she refuses to be thrashed by her husband and, instead, blocks his slap with some immaculate self-defense moves learned via YouTube. It is a startling, deeply satisfying scene.

The coming out scene in LGBTQ+ drama 'Badhaai Do'

Harshavardhan Kulkarni's LGBTQ+ drama Badhaai Do is a film that deserves a lot more love than it had found at the box office upon release. Shardul's (Rajkummar Rao) realistic, emotion-heavy scenes with his mother (played by Sheeba Chaddha) moved audiences to tears, and his poignant coming-out scene is laced with honest vulnerability and genuine emotions that were buried inside him for far too long.

Big B's emotionally moving, soul-stirring monologue in 'Goodbye'

While Amitabh Bachchan's performance in all his five 2022 releases was pitch-perfect, as always, there is an emotionally moving, heartwrenching monologue in Goodbye that's instantly distinctive. It occurs when Harish (Bachchan) speaks to his wife's ashes while being perched on the stairs near the Ganga River. Regrets, love, and grief pour out of him; it's almost as if his heart has been ripped open.