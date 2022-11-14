Entertainment

How are 'Black Panther,' 'Uunchai,' other recently released films performing?

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 14, 2022, 01:30 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the box office collection of recent releases

Friday (November 11) witnessed the clash of several films at the box office. While Sooraj Barjatya made his directorial comeback with Uunchai, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever proved to be a treat for Marvel loyalists. In addition to that, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has delivered yet another staggering performance in Yashoda, while Rishab Shetty's Kantara is still going strong! Let's trace their box office numbers.

#1 'Uunchai'

Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani, reportedly earned around Rs. 1.65-2.05cr in India on its opening day. Employing an innovative strategy, it was released only on 483 screens. On Sunday (November 13), the film raked in about Rs. 5cr, taking its collection to about Rs. 10.45cr. The screens have also been increased in light of the positive word of mouth.

#2 'Yashoda'

Yashoda, which marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first-ever Hindi theatrical release, registered a stupendous opening. Reports said it made Rs. 50cr in its pre-release business, and on the first day, it made Rs. 3.2cr (nett). It reportedly amassed Rs. 3.50 crore in India (nett) on Sunday, and its India collection now stands at Rs. 10.28cr, while worldwide is at a staggering Rs. 16.07cr.

#3 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Keeping up with the tradition of Marvel releases, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had an excellent start at the box office as it minted Rs. 12.5-13.5cr (nett) on Day 1 in India. Per India Today, the film has crossed the Rs. 50cr mark at the box office and the numbers are only expected to go up from here on. Ryan Coogler has helmed the venture.

#4 'Kantara'

Kannada film Kantara, which arrived in theaters in September, has refused to slow down and is still attracting audiences all over the country, despite the competition. It's Hindi dubbed version has now crossed the Rs. 75cr mark, making the film a bonafide blockbuster. Talking about its overall performance in other languages, the film has also breached the Rs. 330cr mark in India!

Twitter Post Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the Hindi version's numbers

#Kantara *#Hindi version* continues to gallop steadily… Crosses ₹ 75 cr mark… Continues to surprise [the industry] and shock [the pessimists who doubted its potential]… [Week 5] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.30 cr, Sun 2.70 cr. Total: ₹ 76 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/qSBf5rSuV9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2022