Tributes and condolences pour in for Telugu superstar Krishna

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 15, 2022, 12:01 pm 3 min read

Tributes have poured in after superstar Krishna's demise. (Photo credit: Twitter/@ActorSatyaDev)

Indian cinema has suffered a monumental loss in the form of veteran actor Krishna's demise, who passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 15). Per reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at a Hyderabad-based super-specialty hospital. He was the father of superstar Mahesh Babu. Tributes and condolences have poured in from across the country for the veteran actor.

Funeral details Family yet to officially announce the funeral details

While the family is yet to share the exact funeral and cremation details, a report in The Indian Express suggests that he will be brought to his home in Nanakramguda. "His mortal remains will be kept at his home Vijaya Nirmala [where everyone will pay respects] before the final rites." The who's who of South Indian cinema and political stalwarts are expected to arrive.

Official statement 'He was a superstar in so many ways,' said family

Mahesh Babu's family released an official statement on Tuesday morning. Part of the post read, "He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen...guided by love, humility, and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced." "He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day."

Twitter Post Read the entire statement here

Tributes Megastar Rajinikanth paid tribute through a Twitter post

Megastar Rajinikanth took to Twitter to pay his respects to the veteran. "The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry...working with him in 3 films are memories I will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family...may his soul rest in peace," he tweeted on Tuesday morning. Several fans echoed his statements in the replies.

Pawan Kalyan's tribute Pawan Kalyan remembered actor's diverse roles, contribution to cinema

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan also penned a heart-rending post on Facebook. He wrote in Telugu, "He introduced new technology in the heyday of Telugu cinema. Krishna Garu, who played different roles, brought a new experience to the Telugu audience with the stories of Cowboy and James Bond." "I pay deepest condolences to his son Shri Mahesh Babu and other family members," he added.

Other condolences Kamal Haasan called him 'an icon of Telugu cinema'

Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao also joined in the condolences and said, "The death of Krishna, who acted in more than 350 films and left an indelible mark on the hearts of moviegoers, is a huge loss for the Telugu film industry." South Indian cinema's pillar Kamal Haasan, too, wrote online, "An icon of Telugu cinema is no more. An era ends with his demise."

Twitter Post Here's what Haasan posted

An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise. I wish to share the grief of brother @urstrulyMahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, brother and now his father. My deepest condolence dear Mahesh gaaru. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 15, 2022

Distressing year Mahesh Babu has lost multiple family members in 2022

The year 2022 has turned out to be a particularly devastating year for Mahesh Babu and his family. In January this year, he mourned the untimely loss of his elder brother Ramesh Babu, who succumbed to liver-related ailments. He was 56. Then, in September end, he lost his mother, who reportedly passed away due to age-related problems. We wish the family strength and courage.