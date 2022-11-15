Entertainment

Superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father dies at 80

Superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father dies at 80

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 15, 2022, 09:51 am 2 min read

Mahesh Babu's father Krishna passed away on Tuesday

Veteran actor Krishna, father of superstar Mahesh Babu breathed his last on Tuesday at a Hyderabad-based super-specialty hospital. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday while receiving treatment at the hospital. The legendary star was 80. After getting admitted to the hospital, Krishna was put on a ventilator and his condition remained critical. According to reports, he passed away at 4:00am on Tuesday.

Details Multiple organ damage followed cardiac arrest

According to reports, Krishna was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state in the early hours of Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. It was also reported that there was damage in his organs and he continued to remain critical even after the medical team monitored him closely. His relatives reportedly paid visits to him in the hospital after he fell sick.

Career Krishna had an active career in entertainment and politics

Originally named Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, he starred in 350 films and was also a successful producer and director. In 2009, the Indian government honored him with Padma Bhushan. Apart from his career in the entertainment industry, Krishna joined Congress and became an MP in the 1980s. However, he later called it quits on politics following the demise of Rajiv Gandhi.

Wife's death Krishna’s wife died in September this year

His wife and Babu's mother Indira Devi died in September. Krishna's elder son Ramesh Babu died in January. Yesteryear actor Vijaya Nirmala, who was Krishna's second wife, died in 2019. Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana expressed their condolences on the passing of Krishna. "He is Alluri... He is our James Bond," Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted.

Twitter Post Read YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tweet here

కృష్ణ గారు తెలుగువారి సూపర్ స్టార్. ఆయనే అల్లూరి... ఆయనే మన జేమ్స్ బాండ్.

నిజ జీవితంలో కూడా మనసున్న మనిషిగా, సినీరంగంలో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేకతను సంపాదించుకున్న ఆయన మరణం తెలుగు సినీ రంగానికి, తెలుగు వారికి తీరని లోటు. (1/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 15, 2022

Condolences Celebrities, fans offered tributes

Celebrities and fans took to Twitter and offered condolences to Krishna's family, too. Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, Nani, Allari Naresh, Rakul Preet Singh, Gopichand Malineni, Nikhil Siddhartha, and Anasuya Bharadwaj were among those who shared their prayers. They shared photos of Krishna and expressed how shocked and devastated they were upon hearing the news of his demise. May his soul rest in peace.