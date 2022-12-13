Entertainment

Year wrap: Revisiting the 5 most underrated films of 2022

Dec 13, 2022

We think these Bollywood films deserved more love

This year turned out to be a bittersweet year for Bollywood. While there were some monstrous hits such as Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva and The Kashmir Files, there were also some dismal performers such as Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha. Hidden amongst the tsunami of mainstream commercial films are some underdogs. Here are five 2022 movies that we think are criminally underrated. Do you agree?

'Jhund'

Amitabh Bachchan was a busy man in 2022 with five releases! His first release was Nagraj Manjule's emotionally potent biographical sports drama Jhund. While the lack of buzz meant that there was next to no anticipation for the movie, Jhund would have probably been a massive hit had it possibly been released pre-pandemic in a different climate. It can be watched on ZEE5.

'Runway 34'

Runway 34, which starred and was directed by Ajay Devgn, is an aviation thriller—a genre that hasn't been explored much in India. Despite mostly positive reviews and Devgn's star power, it failed to draw audiences, though it eventually found love on Amazon Prime Video, where it landed in June. Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh also played pivotal roles in the film.

'Jalsa'

Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, and a thriller that also doubles up as social commentary—Jalsa had the perfect packaging for a successful, popular film. Though it benefited immensely from the surefooted performances of the lead actors, its slow-paced narrative and open ending possibly kept viewers away from it. It was directed by Suresh Triveni and had released directly on Amazon Prime Video in March.

'Badhaai Do'

Badhaai Do is a significantly progressive film, one that unfortunately never got the kind of love it deserved. One of the first films to release post-pandemic, it arrived at a time when theatrical restrictions were still in place, which resulted in its limited outreach. The Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial fights conservatism, and makes a profound case for the LGBTQ+ community. It's streaming on Netflix.

'Kaun Pravin Tambe?'

A sports drama based on a true story, Kaun Pravin Tambe? arrived on Disney+ Hotstar in April. It chronicles the tribulations and eventual success of cricketer Pravin Tambe, who made his IPL debut at 41 despite having no experience in international or national cricket. Perhaps lead actor Shreyas Talpade's career-defining performance, the Jayprad Desai directorial is a powerful story of human perseverance and hardwork.