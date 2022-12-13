Entertainment

5 interracial romantic comedies one should definitely watch

Romantic comedies, colloquially known as rom-coms, are one of the most-watched genres around the world. As the mercury falls in the thermometer and one longs for a warm hug, a rom-com can be a quick fix. Ardent rom-com watchers and others, if you are out of films, then we bring you five interracial Hollywood rom-coms to soothe souls. Here's our list.

'Love Actually' (2003)

Richard Curtis's Love Actually has 10 stories bound by a single thread of love. The stories are separate, yet interlinked. One of the stories follows Jamie (Colin Firth) who finds that his girlfriend is cheating on him with his brother. He goes to his French cottage and meets Portuguese housekeeper Aurelia (Lucia Moniz). They don't understand each other but there is a mutual attraction.

'Last Christmas' (2019)

The title is inspired by the famous song by the pop duo Wham! The Paul Feig directorial is an unconventional rom-com. Kate Andrich (Emilia Clarke), a disillusioned store worker falls for an enigmatic Tom Webster (Henry Golding). The unexpected climax makes it heartbreaking yet beautiful. One would tell themselves, "Last Christmas, I gave you my heart. The very next day you gave it away."

'The Noel Diary' (2022)

This Charles Shyer directorial ticks all the boxes. It is an unconventional Christmas rom-com movie. The male protagonist, Jake Turner, a novelist comes back to his hometown to settle his mother's estate. Whereas the female protagonist Rachel is looking for her mom whom she never met. The story revolves around them finding her mother and during the course, Turner reconciling with his father.

'Guess Who' (2005)

This one is a typical rom-com where one of the protagonists has to win over the other's parent but this is funny yet endearing. Theresa and Simon celebrate Theresa's parents' 25th anniversary but during this time, the male lead needs to win over his future father-in-law. The father is shocked to see his African-American daughter's beau be a white man.

'Fools Rush In' (1997)

The male protagonist is an architect from New York who goes for a one-night stand with a photographer in Vegas which leads to an unwanted pregnancy. The couple gets married and it leads to drama among the families. They get divorced on the night, their baby girl is born. The film stars Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek.