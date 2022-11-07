Entertainment

On 'Stranger Things Day,' makers reveal S5 E1 title!

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 07, 2022, 01:16 pm 3 min read

'Stranger Things 5' is likely to premiere in 2024

The clock has started ticking! The countdown has begun! On the occasion of Stranger Things Day on Sunday (November 6), the makers of the globally successful supernatural mystery drama unveiled the title of the first episode of its fifth and final season. The series, created by the Duffer Brothers, landed on Netflix in 2016 and went on to become a pop culture phenomenon.

Context Why does this story matter?

Stranger Things is led by an ensemble cast comprising Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Joe Keery, among others.

The raving success of the first season was replicated in 2017, 2019, and 2022, with the release of the second, third, and fourth seasons, respectively.

The fourth season, in particular, reportedly clocked in over a billion hours of viewing worldwide!

Title Fifth season's first episode is titled 'The Crawl'

The first episode of the fifth and final Stranger Things season is titled "Chapter One: The Crawl" and has been penned by the Duffer Brothers. The makers took to social media on Sunday to share a photo of the script and wrote, "Happy stranger things day." Unsurprisingly, the comments section exploded with the fans' excitement, most of whom had the same reaction, "Cannot wait!"

Twitter Post Here's what the makers posted

season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day pic.twitter.com/xCdNLjD7Yt — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 7, 2022

Trivia Meaning, significance of 'Stranger Things Day'

November 6 has a pivotal role to play in the history and narrative timeline of Stranger Things. This is because it marks the day Will Byers (Schnapp) first went missing in 1983, which kicked off the plot in the first season. Fans across the globe celebrate this day by re-watching their favorite episodes, talking about their beloved characters, discussing theories and developments, etc.

Future When will we get to watch Season 5?

There's no confirmed release date for season five yet, but the creators said earlier, "The gap should be quite a bit shorter this time due to the fact that we already have an initial outline." The next season will reportedly have a time jump to show how the characters have grown. It hasn't gone into production yet but is expected to release in mid-2024.

Expectations The makers will 'focus on the OG cast'

The Duffer Brothers have "promised not to add too many new characters and focus on the established core cast in the fifth season," reported Deadline. "I just like shaking it up, so we shake it up by changing the plot or adding in a new monster. We're trying not [add new characters] so we can focus on the OG characters," Matt Duffer told IndieWire.