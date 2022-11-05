Entertainment

Cast, plot, streaming: Everything about 'Mukhbir—The Story of a Spy'

'Mukhbir—The Story of a Spy' will stream on ZEE5 from November 11

ZEE5's upcoming espionage web series, Mukhbir—The Story of a Spy, is set to drop on the streamer on November 11. Headlined by Prakash Raj, Zain Khan Durrani, and Adil Hussain, it has been directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai. It is touted to be the story of "India's secret agent in Pakistan who rose to the occasion to save the nation." Here's more.

In the past few years, ZEE5 has established itself as the go-to choice for several OTT viewers when it comes to Hindi web series.

Some of its most popular shows include Code M, Sunflower, Abhay, Rangbaaz, and Bloody Brothers.

Since Mukhbir is laced with nationalistic fervor and is backed by potent performances from several popular faces, it may soon join this illustrious list, too!

Trailer Trailer provides nuanced look at events of story

The makers unveiled the show's trailer a few days ago. The clip features glimpses from the Indo-Pakistan border while conversations between state officials play in parallel. Subsequently, it features a maverick spy with chameleon-like abilities, capable of tricking and fooling his enemies, no matter who he locks horns with. Deceit, conspiracies, war, fights, subtle romances, and politics also loom large in the trailer.

Plot Based on true events, series tells fictionalized story

Mukhbir is set "against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war and inspired by true events." The creators revealed, "[The series] tells a fictionalized story of an Indian spy whose information helped India win the war. With the limbs of a spy thriller, Mukhbir at its heart is a human drama." They also said that a "moral dilemma" is at the story's core.

Cast Take a look at actors who'll embellish the show

In addition to the aforementioned artists, the cast is embellished by several familiar names from the industry, such as Barkha Bisht (Duranga), Zoya Afroz (The Xpose), Harsh Chhaya (Super Model), Satyadeep Misra (Vikram Vedha), and Karan Oberoi (Strawberry Point). The eight-episode series throws light on "the compromises" that secret agents make for their country without being "praised or recognized."