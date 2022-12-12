Entertainment

BTS Jin to enlist tomorrow; celebrating his most memorable moments

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 12, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

Kim Seok-jin will be enlisting on Tuesday

Jin aka Kim Seok-jin of South Korean megaband BTS will be enlisting in the military on Tuesday (December 13). Ever since this announcement, he has been in the buzz. The group is supposed to fulfill its mandatory military service by 2025. Recently, Jin posted a photo of himself in a buzz cut, winning over fans' hearts. Today, we recall his most iconic moments.

Why does this story matter?

K-Pop and especially BTS are the new hotcakes globally. South Korean stars are witnessing worldwide success and their fan following is increasing day by day.

Their music is peppy and entertaining and as a whole performance package, they are marvelous. Fans monitor every single move of their favorite stars and the recent news of Jin completing his mandatory enlistment has been lauded by fans.

From no training in music to hitting the high notes

Jin joined BigHit Music as a trainee with no prior training in music or dancing. Over the years, he has mesmerized audiences with his music and aura. Even though his native language is not Japanese, he aces Japanese discography with ease. The Astronaut singer's triple high note in Crystal Show is one of the most magnificent moments in musical history.

Phenomenal moves in the 'Spinebreaker' performance

The BTS's Spinebreaker performance in the 2019 Muster fan meet event was phenomenal, to say the least. The group's trademark choreography to the song is loved by all. During the performance, as the song was coming to an end, he created a funny moment with his facial expression, iconic steps, and soft purple hair, making it a memorable one. It was recorded by Jungkook.

Jin's legendary angry rapping

Jin has a very interesting trait where he does not show his anger. He goes on rapping at an unmatchable speed and his disses are quite fun. Once he got RM a box of wet tissues observing the rapper's clumsy eating habits. When he did not get a pleased reaction from RM, he went into a hilarious rage dissing the rapper.

Details of his military enlistment

Earlier last month, Jin spoke about enlisting. His term will start with training at Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do and then after five weeks, he will be sent to the frontlines. His duties will be fulfilled in 18 months. Other members of BTS will follow him with time.