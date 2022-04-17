Entertainment

'We Are Bulletproof': Everything we know about BTS's June album

'We Are Bulletproof': Everything we know about BTS's June album

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 17, 2022, 06:12 pm 2 min read

BTS is coming back! Get ready for new album on June 10.

It's time for ARMYs to rejoice! For, South Korean boyband BTS is coming up with a new album soon. After the band dropped an exciting clue at their last Permission to Dance concert in Las Vegas, its label HYBE made the album announcement on Sunday. As per the announcement, the seven-member act will premiere a new album on June 10. Here's everything we know.

Context Why does this story matter?

BTS—one of the world's most popular musical acts right now—breaks records with every release. Plus, they didn't release any studio album last year, hence the expectations from the upcoming one are pretty huge.

Previously, the 2022 album was speculated to come in May as Grammy Awards and PTD concerts were scheduled for April. However, the events got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcement Hint about album was dropped at end of 'PTD' concert

At the end of the group's last LA concert, a small clip was played on the AV. It showed various pictures of the seven members through various stages of their careers. Finally, the montage merged into the BTS symbol as the words, "We Are Bulletproof" flashed onscreen. The date "2022.06.10" also made an appearance. Later, HYBE posted the same video, confirming the album alongside.

Twitter Post Check out the teaser for the album here

Fact Comeback will be close to BTS's ninth anniversary

What did the official statement say? Aside from announcing the release date for the album, the notice specified "details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date." The date June 10 is significant—given it's close to BTS's ninth anniversary on June 13. BTS also celebrates BTS Festa during that time, so celebrations are going to be massive.

Looking back Their last song came out in July 2021

Before gifting fans a four-day concert in Las Vegas, the septet lit the Grammy stage on fire. Although they didn't win any awards, their Butter performances became the talk of the town. In terms of music releases, BTS had dropped their last single, Permission to Dance, in July 2021. Then in September, they collaborated with British band Coldplay for My Universe.