Entertainment

'KGF: Chapter 2': How is this 'box office monster' performing?

'KGF: Chapter 2': How is this 'box office monster' performing?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 17, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

'KGF: Chapter 2' is breaking multiple records at the box office. Here's how.

Yash's action drama KGF: Chapter 2 is proving to be a box office monster. After cementing itself as the biggest-ever opener in India (collecting Rs. 53.95cr in the country), the film's Hindi version is absolutely crushing all competition. And, the Sunday collections of the Hombale Films production are likely to match the opening day figures, too. Here's how KGF: Chapter 2 has been performing.

Context Why does this story matter?

Getting a worldwide release on Thursday (April 14), KGF: Chapter 2 was able to utilize the long weekend rush.

Coming four years after the smash hit KGF: Chapter 1, expectations were huge from this pan-India Kannada venture.

The film had bagged the majority of screens in theaters all across the country. And, given the favorable reviews, this maneuver is going to pay off.

Present Hindi version saw slight dip in Day 2-3 collections

With a Day 1 haul of nearly Rs. 54cr, the film crossed the lifetime business of KGF: Chapter 1 (Rs. 44.09cr) on its opening day in an unbelievable feat. But the Yash starrer's earnings dipped slightly on the second and third days. It collected Rs. 46.79cr on Friday and Rs. 42.90cr on Saturday, per Taran Adarsh. However, Sunday's figures are likely to get better.

Overall Combining all versions, 'KGF' surpassed Rs. 300cr in three days

Reportedly, the Prashanth Neel directorial earned Rs. 15cr from pre-booking on Day 4. Given the Hindi dubbed version's collections in India in three days reached Rs. 143.64cr, the film will surely cross the Rs. 150cr mark and is likely to even scale the goal of Rs. 180cr soon. All versions combined, KGF: Chapter 2 has brought in around Rs. 332cr in just three days.

Information Meanwhile, fans are going crazy over 'KGF 3' arrival too

According to Samrudh David's estimates, the movie's three-day global collections stand at gross Rs. 410.20cr. Of this, overseas income amounts to Rs. 62.70cr. The action extravaganza has also left behind Vijay's much-anticipated Tamil film Beast at the box office. Meanwhile, fans have also been going gaga over the arrival of KGF 3 as it was recently confirmed by the franchise's executive producer Karthik Gowda.