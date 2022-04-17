Entertainment

Proud papa R Madhavan shares son Vedaant's Danish Open video

R Madhavan's son, Vedaant, is inching toward winning his second medal at Danish Open

Actor R Madhavan is gushing after his son Vedaant qualified for a 200-meter event at the first position at the 2022 Danish Open swimming meet. The 16-year-old earlier bagged a silver medal at this meet being held in Copenhagen, Denmark. He finished second in the men's 1,500-meter freestyle event on Friday. Now, he has a chance to win another medal in the 200-meter event.

A national champion in swimming, Vedaant has shown promise in the sport ever since his childhood days.

And, his parents—Madhavan and his wife Sarita—have always been supportive of his talent.

Back in December last year, the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor had revealed they were shifting to Dubai so that Vedaant can properly train.

He aims to participate in the 2026 Olympic Games.

Sharing a clip of the qualifiers on social media, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein star posted heart and joined hands emoticons. In the clip, one can see Vedaant emerging in the first place in the 200m event, clocking a timing of 1:54:50. Denmark's Heorhij Lukashev followed in at 1:55:51, while Alexander L Bjorn finished at third place with a timing of 1:55:54.

Before this, the teenager had clinched the silver medal in the 1,500-meter freestyle finals. With a timing of 15:57:86, Vedaant continued to display his might in international swimming events. In March 2021, he won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open. Also, his stint at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year was successful as he bagged four silver and three bronze medals.

Madhavan has been regularly sharing updates from the ongoing swimming meet. He posted a clip of Vedaant being felicitated earlier and also extended gratitude to his son's coach Pradeep Kumar and the Swimming Federation of India. Meanwhile, ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash has also given a sparkling performance at the Danish Open. He won the 200-meter men's butterfly event, stopping the clock at 1:59:27.