Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt hold black, metallic-themed reception: Check out pictures

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 17, 2022, 12:24 pm 3 min read

Here are all the details about Ranbir-Alia's wedding reception party.

To celebrate their marriage, Bollywood's newest couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor threw a reception at their Mumbai home, Vastu, on Saturday. The party reportedly began after 9:00 pm and several high-profile guests poured in. Aside from members of the Kapoor and Bhatt families, their close industry friends were also in attendance. And, judging by the pictures, it was a black and metallic-themed bash.

After five years of dating, the Brahmastra co-stars got hitched at an intimate ceremony on Thursday (April 14).

Sharing swoon-worthy moments from the wedding, Bhatt wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home...in our favorite spot—the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship—we got married."

On Saturday, the couple hosted a reception to celebrate with near and dear ones.

Details Groom and bride's immediate families were first to arrive

Earlier, the newlyweds were reported to host a post-wedding party at some swanky location like Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace. However, it seems Bhatt and Kapoor later decided to stick with a cozy get-together at their home, which was also their wedding venue. The first guests to arrive were their immediate kin: Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt; Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Bharat Sahni.

Bollywood representatives Guest list: SRK, Ayan Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur

Coming to their industry friends, director Ayan Mukerji and actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor (along with girlfriend-model Malaika Arora) arrived, dazzling in various shades of black. Karan Johar looked absolutely stunning in a black and bling-bling outfit. The man of the hour was Shah Rukh Khan! But his car's black curtains prevented the paparazzi from getting a look at his party attire.

Information Later in night, media persons were treated with cakes

That isn't all! Bridesmaids Anushka Ranjan (with husband-actor Aditya Seal) and Akansha Ranjan and Kapoor clan members Karisma Kapoor and Aadar Jain (with girlfriend-actor Tara Sutaria) were also present. Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Luv Ranjan and wife Alisha Vaid, Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan, Aarti Shetty rolled in for the party, too. Later, cakes were sent out for media persons present outside.

Do you know? All guests had been asked not to bring gifts. But...

According to reports, the guests had been asked not to bring presents to the bash. But Johar apparently didn't pay heed to this as he came with a bottle of champagne. Given the filmmaker treats Bhatt as his first child, who was to stop him?