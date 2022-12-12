Entertainment

Money laundering case: Nora Fatehi takes legal action against Jacqueline

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 12, 2022, 06:55 pm 2 min read

Nora Fatehi has sought legal action against Jacqueline Fernandez over alleged defamatory remarks (Photo Credit: Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

Legal trouble for Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has seeped in further after Nora Fatehi took a legal course of action on Monday. Fatehi sued the Ram Setu actor for her alleged defamatory remarks. Along with Fernandez, Fatehi has also sued over a dozen media houses, claiming that the 15 organizations and Fernandez "were acting in connivance with each other." Here are the details.

Why does this story matter?

Fatehi and Fernandez have been in the news regarding the Rs. 200 crore extortion case involving accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

While Fernandez's name has been filed as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its charge sheet, Fatehi is listed as a witness.

This news comes hours after Fernandez appeared before a Delhi court on Monday in the extortion case hearing.

Fatehi accused Fernandez of 'tarnishing' her reputation

In the petition, Fatehi accused Fernandez of allegedly "tarnishing" her reputation. "It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry," the petition said.

Delhi court adjourned Fernandez's hearing till December 20

Meanwhile, a Delhi court, which was hearing Fernandez's case in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case, adjourned the hearing by a week. The next hearing in the case will be heard on December 20 by Special Judge Shailendra Malik. Fernandez's counsel informed the court that she hasn't received copies of ED's charge sheet and other documents. The actor was present during the brief hearing.

Fernandez raised objections on ED listing Fatehi as a witness

After the ED listed Fernandez as an accused and Fatehi as a witness in the case, the Cirkus actor filed a petition before the Appellate Authority of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In her plea, Fernadez stated that she was surprised to see the names of other celebrities, including Fatehi, listed as witnesses while she was named as an accused.