Impressed with 'Bholaa' teaser? Here's all about original film 'Kaithi'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 22, 2022, 05:34 pm 2 min read

'Bholaa' is the official Hindi remake of the Kollywood film 'Kaithi'

The teaser of the upcoming Bollywood movie Bholaa was released by its makers on Tuesday. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, Bholaa is the Hindi remake of the megahit Tamil movie Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead role. As the teaser of Bholaa has received a positive welcome from the fans, here is all you need to know about the original movie, Kaithi.

Observation But first, what did the teaser of 'Bholaa' show?

The teaser introduces a little girl Jyoti from an orphanage. She is told that someone is about to pay her a visit. As she anxiously waits to know who the visitor is, we are introduced to Devgn. He is shown as a fearsome inmate, who is said to have burnt down his enemies into ashes. All the other prisoners are dead scared of him.

Plot Now let's talk about 'Kaithi'

Kaithi revolves around a former inmate Dilli (Karthi), who gets caught in a police mission to nab an underworld drug kingpin. Though Dilli does not want to get involved in any of this, he somehow becomes the center of the whole chaos. His only aim in life is to meet his long-lost daughter. But he ends up helping the police officers.

Details 'Kaithi's sequel is on the cards

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, a spinoff of Kaithi titled Vikram was released earlier this year. Starring Kamal Haasan, it was a blockbuster and received acclaim, too. The second part of Kaithi is also on the cards. Meanwhile, another spinoff is reportedly in the making with Suriya in the lead role. In Vikram, Suriya made a cameo appearance and it received a tremendously positive response.

Updates Everything to know about 'Bholaa'

Apart from playing the lead, Devgn is also the director and producer of Bholaa. He has bankrolled the movie under his Ajay Devgn Ffilms banner. Tabu and Raai Laxmi will be seen playing important roles in the Hindi version of Kaithi. We don't know yet if Vikram or Kaithi's sequel will also be remade in Hindi. Bholaa will be released on March 30, 2023.