Tunisha Sharma death case: AICWA demands SIT probe

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 26, 2022, 12:45 pm 2 min read

AICWA has demanded an SIT probe into Tunisha Sharma's death case

In a recent development in actor Tunisha Sharma's death case, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded that the Maharashtra government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of the actor. This comes after actor Sheezan Khan was arrested by Waliv Police and booked for abetment to suicide after Sharma's mother lodged a complaint against him.

Demanding SIT probe by Maharashtra government

AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta demanded an SIT probe and said that something wrong might have happened. He further stated, "Women are not safe on the set (of the television show that Tunisha was shooting for). The set is at a very interior location where people are afraid to commute," and urged the government to look into the matter.

Earlier tweet by AICWA

The AICWA had earlier tweeted, "The cases of suicide by actors are increasing day by day in the film industry. It is a very serious matter. God bless her soul and give courage to her family." As of now, Khan has been sent to police custody for four days.

BJP MLA's statement on the case

Recently, BJP MLA Ram Kadam of Ghatkopar West constituency said that the 'love Jihad' angle, in this case, will also be investigated. He said, "The family of Tunisha Sharma will get justice. We will find out if the case is linked to love jihad or not, and if it's linked, then the conspirators and organizations behind it will be exposed (sic)."

Key developments in the case

Khan has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 for abetment to suicide. His phone was seized and presented in a Vasai court too. The recent post-mortem reports suggest that Sharma died of suffocation, and no injury marks were found on her body. Sharma was found hanging in Khan's makeup room at Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul sets on Saturday.