'Pathaan' OTT release: When, where to watch SRK-Deepika Padukone's spy-thriller

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 26, 2022, 11:57 am 3 min read

SRK's 'Pathaan' will release in theaters on January 25, 2023, and then arrive on Amazon Prime Video in Summer 2023

Siddharth Anand's upcoming spy-thriller Pathaan may have been enveloped in seemingly endless controversies for the past few weeks, but that has had no impact on its business and commercial aspects. While there's still a month for the anxiously-awaited action extravaganza to knock in theaters, reportedly, its OTT rights have already been sealed! Here's when and where you can catch Pathaan post its theatrical run.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to the 70mm in a full-fledged role for the first time in over four years.

He was last seen as a protagonist in Zero, and subsequently, had cameo appearances in Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Pathaan is eyeing a theatrical release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Likely to hit Amazon Prime Video in Summer 2023

Per multiple media reports, Pathaan will land on Amazon Prime Video by March end or the beginning of April next year. However, if the film does momentous business at the box office, its OTT debut may be pushed ahead, too. While some reports suggested that the film has been sold for a whopping Rs. 100cr, others reported a jaw-dropping amount of Rs. 200cr.

Several recent YRF films can be found on same platform

Unsurprisingly, the makers have chosen Amazon Prime Video for the spy thriller's digital premiere. In the recent past, several movies by Yash Raj Films arrived on the same platform months after their theatrical outing. Some examples are Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Samrat Prithviraj, Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Varun V Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, among others.

Learn more about 'Pathaan'

In Pathaan, SRK will essay the titular role of R&AW agent Feroz Pathaan. It also marks Deepika Padukone and SRK's fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. John Abraham will also play a pivotal role in the YRF production. Pathaan is part of YRF's spy-thriller universe, which also includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Tiger 3.

Where else will we see Khan after 'Pathaan'?

While Pathaan will kickstart SRK's comeback, he has a couple more exciting projects in the lineup, namely Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, will hit the theaters on December 22, 2023. Jawan co-stars Nayanthara and is scheduled for release on June 2 next year. Jawan's teaser was released in June, while Dunki's shooting is reportedly still in progress.