Entertainment

Amazon MiniTV unveils the trailer of OTT series 'Physics Wallah'

Amazon MiniTV unveils the trailer of OTT series 'Physics Wallah'

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 09, 2022, 04:51 pm 2 min read

'Physics Wallah' will stream from December 15

Ahead of its release on December 15, Amazon MiniTV unveiled the trailer of its upcoming web series Physics Wallah, based on the life and journey of Alakh Pandey. Pandey is an established name in the landscape of Indian edtech and is hailed for starting from scratch and working his way up. The show has been helmed and produced by Abhishek Dhandharia of About Films.

Why does this story matter?

Pandey's Physics Wallah has the honor of being India's 101st unicorn startup, a feat it achieved in June.

Pandey laid the foundation of his YouTube channel in 2016, backed with a capital of Rs. 30,000, a tripod-supported smartphone, and numerous books.

His pro-bono approach, coupled with a steadfast, genuine passion for the subject gradually earned him respect and popularity among several JEE/NEET aspirants.

Clip narrates the story of Pandey's adversities and triumph

The taut trailer doesn't reveal the entire story, and yet, captures the journey, adversities, and eventual triumph of Pandey. It also zooms in on the initial rejection faced by people who aspire to carve their own path, and how society wants to push them toward mundane jobs instead. Going by the clip, it's expected to click extremely well with aspiring entrepreneurs and students.

Watch the trailer here

Physics Wallah bana kaise? thodi mushkil, sabka saath, aur dher saare pyaar se!



note kar lo Dec 15 ki date kyunki aa raha hai #PhysicsWallahOnminiTV pic.twitter.com/zps5htaSVZ — Amazon miniTV (@amazonminiTV) December 9, 2022

Shreedhar Dubey, Radha Bhatt will be seen in the show

Shreedhar Dubey, who has earlier worked in groundbreaking projects such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, and Paatal Lok, has been cast in the eponymous role. Actor Radha Bhatt, who shot to fame through ZEE5's show Sunflower, has been cast as Pandey's sister. The six-episode series "aims at encouraging viewers to follow their dreams, regardless of the challenges that may come up."

Why is Physics Wallah so renowned amongst students?

Not only has Pandey cracked the code of effective teaching, but he has also capitalized on this momentum by establishing 20 offline classrooms called Pathshalas across India. His paid courses cater to students looking for guidance in Physics, Maths, Biology, and Chemistry, and the fee is considered relatively reasonable, within students' affordability bracket. Pandey has reportedly taught over 70,000 students in a single classroom.