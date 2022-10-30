Technology

#DealOfTheDay: MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop available with attractive discounts

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 30, 2022, 01:20 pm 2 min read

The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop comes with 64GB of expandable RAM

Taiwanese brand MSI is rapidly expanding its business in India. By incorporating high-end hardware in its devices, the company primarily targets gamers and streamers. MSI also holds a top spot on Amazon's list of the best gaming laptops. If you are looking for a device with high processing speeds and strong gaming performance, check out this deal on MSI GF63 Thin on Amazon.

On Amazon, the MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop bears a price tag of Rs. 78,990 and Rs. 89,990 for the 11th-generation Intel i5-11400H and Intel i7-12700H models, respectively. However, the i5 variant is currently retailing at just Rs. 52,990, whereas its i7 counterpart is selling at Rs. 61,990. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 18,100 is also available.

The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop sports a sleek profile with a brushed aluminum chassis, noticeable bezels, a red-colored backlit keyboard, cooling vents, and an HD webcam housed in the top bezel. It packs a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The device houses a speaker setup with high-res audio support.

The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop offers three Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an RJ45 slot, and an HDMI port. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop is powered by 11th-generation Intel i5-11400H and i7-11800H processors, paired with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and MaxQ graphics, respectively. The device packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It has asymmetrical X-vents for improved cooling. It runs Windows 11 Home, and under the hood, houses a 51Wh battery that lasts around three hours.