Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for October 30: How to redeem?

Free Fire MAX codes for October 30: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 30, 2022, 10:46 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is limited to Android ecosystem in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena released Free Fire MAX in September 2021 with the aim of enhancing the battle royale gaming experience. In India, Android users have responded enthusiastically to the game, due to which it is enjoying tremendous success. As a token of appreciation, the developers regularly introduce redeemable codes for mobile gamers, allowing them to get in-game items for free. Take a look at Sunday's codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena's Free Fire MAX has obtained a sizable fanbase in India due to its enhanced visuals and thrilling gameplay.

Additionally, if competing in the field of battle, users need to employ various tools. Having extra supplies makes it easier to survive and move up the leaderboard rankings.

Using the redeemable codes, gamers can earn a range of in-game collectibles without spending actual money.

Prerequisites Each code is redeemable only once per player

Players should follow some ground rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. Each code is redeemable only once per player. However, individuals can redeem several codes in one go. The 12-digit codes are redeemable using the rewards redemption page. Only players using Indian servers are eligible for the redeeming process. The alphanumeric codes are time-sensitive and should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

Codes Here are the codes for October 30

The Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday, i.e. October 30, are listed below. FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG. VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3. FF10-HXQB-BH2J, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E. SCVR-B67U-LOIV, UBRN-6MYO-U9IU, YTFS-AG2H-UY4R, 8BN5-I69G-VB4N. KSO9-4DF2-R46H, NI8B-7UFG-SAGQ, G1IK-EO0P-988I, UHYD-GDGD-QV34. 567I-KKLO-PLP8, 76YT-GFDQ-124D, 5V67-HJIF-IKRO, IKFH-RADQ-25RR. 345U-T8GG-8IYU, 0O8K-9LOP-MJIH, GFY6-SRDQ-D123, T4RG-HT56-J7K8.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy any of the redeemable codes and paste them into the text box. Now, tap on "Confirm" and then press "Ok." For every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect a reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.