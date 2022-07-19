Technology

Amazon Prime Day sale: Deals on Fire TV, Echo devices

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 19, 2022

The two-day Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to go live from July 23. The e-commerce giant has revealed some of the offers, including amazing deals on Fire TV as well as Echo devices. If you have been considering buying a smart home gadget, you should not miss these offers. SBI and ICICI bank cardholders will also get 10% extra discount.

Product #1 Fire TV Stick 4K Max will retail at Rs. 3,799

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most feature-packed streaming device to date, with faster app loading and better navigation than the Fire TV Stick 4K. The device offers support for 4K viewing experience with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. It is also compatible with Wi-Fi 6 routers and features Live TV as well as Alexa Voice assistance.

Product #2 Echo Show 5 will be priced at Rs. 3,999

The Echo Show 5 is a smart speaker with a 5.5-inch display, a 2MP camera, Alexa support, and Hindi as well as English language compatibility. The device lets you control smart home products, manage music, and even stream videos. It is equipped with a built-in camera that can remotely monitor your house whenever needed. For privacy, there is a camera cover built-in.

Product #3 Amazon Echo (4th Gen) will sell for Rs. 4,999

The Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker offers hands-free functionality. Users can access their favorite tracks from Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, or Apple Music. It features Dolby Audio and can be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker or with other compatible speakers. The device is equipped with four microphones so that you can give a command to the voice assistant from across the room.

Product #4 Echo Buds (2nd Gen) will retail for Rs. 5,499

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earbuds have a compact in-ear design with three microphones and hands-free Alexa assistance. You can even access Google Assistant and Siri with tap controls. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation, Pass through mode (transparency mode), and dynamic audio. They are compatible with Android and iOS, and provide five hours of music playback on a single charge.

Product #5 Fire TV Cube will be priced at Rs. 6,999

The Fire TV Cube is the fastest and most powerful streaming device from Amazon. It provides access to 4K video streaming with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. It also has a built-in speaker and comes with Alexa voice support, meaning you can check the weather, manage notifications, or control smart home products even when the TV is off.