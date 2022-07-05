Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Dell G15 (2022) discounted by Rs. 24,600 on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 05, 2022

Gaming laptops provide an improved cooling system and better performance as well as graphic rendering than regular laptops. Hence, they are the go to choice for gamers as well as customers needing a device for load-intensive work flows. If you are looking for a gaming laptop, Dell's G15 (2022) is retailing with a discount of Rs. 24,632 via Amazon.

Details Everything to know about the deal

A gaming laptop is an excellent choice and absolutely worth the money. The Dell G15 (2022) is available at Rs. 77,890 (MRP: Rs. 1,02,522) via Amazon for its 16GB/512GB model with AMD Ryzen 5 and 6GB NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 18,100 off in exchange for your old laptop. No-cost EMI option is also available on select cards.

Design and display The laptop supports up to 165Hz refresh rate

Dell G15 (2022) has an Alienware-inspired thermal design with four strategically-placed vents. The device gets narrow bezels, a backlit keyboard with a Game Shift function, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. It sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 250-nits of peak brightness. The model on sale bears a 120Hz refresh rate.

Internals The device packs up to AMD Ryzen 7 SoC

Dell G15 (2022) is offered with up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800H chipset, along with up to 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The laptop runs on Windows 11 OS. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and up to 86Wh battery pack with up to 240W fast-charging. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth.

Information It has an HDMI 2.1 port

For I/O, Dell G15 (2022) is equipped with three Type-A ports, one Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 slot, an RJ45 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a power port.