Technology

It is raining diamonds on Neptune and Uranus. But how?

It is raining diamonds on Neptune and Uranus. But how?

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 05, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

Uranus and Neptune are often called brothers due to their similarities (Photo credit: TechSmart)

We are often left frustrated by rains that ruin our plans, but what if it rains diamonds? Unfortunately, diamond rains are not a thing on Earth. They are a thing on our distant neighbors Uranus and Neptune though. The diamonds are a product of significant amounts of methane present in the atmosphere of the two ice giants. Let's learn more about these extravagant rains.

Context Why does this story matter?

Despite our technological advancements, Uranus and Neptune remain mysteries to us. Voyager 2 remains the only space mission to these distant ice giants.

In such a situation, the importance of understanding diamond rains is manifold.

The phenomenon of Neptune emitting more energy than it receives and its exotic magnetic field, etc., could be understood better by studying more about diamond rains.

Diamond rain Diamond rain is formed due to extreme temperature and pressure

Uranus and Neptune are known for their blue color. The blue color is due to the presence of methane in their atmosphere. Methane has carbon in it. When this carbon is subjected to extreme temperature and pressure conditions on these planets, diamonds are formed. The accumulated diamonds become heavy and rain down in the atmosphere.

Process Idea of diamond rains was first proposed by Marvin Rose

The idea of diamond rain was first introduced by Marvin Ross in 1981 in an article titled "The Ice Layer of Uranus and Neptune—Diamonds in the Sky?" Rose suggested that carbon and hydrogen atoms of hydrocarbons separate at extreme pressure and temperature. Isolated carbon atoms are then squeezed into a diamond structure, as it is the most stable form of carbon under such conditions.

Experiment Diamond rains was proved by creating similar conditions on Earth

Ross's idea, although fascinating at the time, could not be proved with the available technology. Even now, we haven't reached the technological advancement to probe deep into the ice giants. His hypothesis was proved by creating similar extreme conditions in laboratories on Earth. The diamond creation process is important to understand as it sheds more light on the features of these planets.