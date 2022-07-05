Technology

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 05, 2022, 03:33 pm 2 min read

Surface Laptop Go 2 tips the scales at 1.12kg (Photo credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has introduced the Surface Laptop Go 2 in India. As for the key highlights, the device offers upgraded features and specifications than its predecessor. It has a sleek design, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop is available via authorized retailers and partner channels starting at Rs. 73,999.

Context Why does this story matter?

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go series is designed to take on Chromebooks.

Following the launch in the US last month, the brand has finally made the Surface Laptop Go 2 available in India.

The device is the successor to the Surface Laptop Go that was introduced in 2020.

It may be considered if you are looking for a compact day-to-day use laptop under Microsoft's branding.

Design and display The laptop offers a 12.4-inch touch screen

Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with metal finishing and slim bezels, an HD webcam, a large trackpad, and a chiclet keyboard. It is offered in a Platinum color. The device is equipped with a 12.4-inch WSXGA (1024x1536 pixels) PixelSense touch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 3:2, and 330-nits of peak brightness.

Information It has a power-button embedded fingerprint reader

Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with an ambient light sensor and power button-embedded fingerprint reader. For I/O ports, it includes a Type-A port, a Type-C port, a Surface Connect port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It houses Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium.

Internals The device packs up to 256GB of SSD storage

Surface Laptop Go 2 for consumers is fueled by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, with Iris XE graphics, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 Home. It packs a 41Wh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 13.5 hours of usage per charge. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 LE.

Information Surface Laptop Go 2: Pricing and availability

In India, Surface Laptop Go 2 is retailing via authorized stores and partner online channels. Buyers can get the 8GB/128GB model for Rs. 73,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant for Rs. 80,999.