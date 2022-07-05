Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 launched in India: Check price
Microsoft has introduced the Surface Laptop Go 2 in India. As for the key highlights, the device offers upgraded features and specifications than its predecessor. It has a sleek design, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop is available via authorized retailers and partner channels starting at Rs. 73,999.
- Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go series is designed to take on Chromebooks.
- Following the launch in the US last month, the brand has finally made the Surface Laptop Go 2 available in India.
- The device is the successor to the Surface Laptop Go that was introduced in 2020.
- It may be considered if you are looking for a compact day-to-day use laptop under Microsoft's branding.
Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with metal finishing and slim bezels, an HD webcam, a large trackpad, and a chiclet keyboard. It is offered in a Platinum color. The device is equipped with a 12.4-inch WSXGA (1024x1536 pixels) PixelSense touch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 3:2, and 330-nits of peak brightness.
Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with an ambient light sensor and power button-embedded fingerprint reader. For I/O ports, it includes a Type-A port, a Type-C port, a Surface Connect port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It houses Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium.
Surface Laptop Go 2 for consumers is fueled by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, with Iris XE graphics, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 Home. It packs a 41Wh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 13.5 hours of usage per charge. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 LE.
In India, Surface Laptop Go 2 is retailing via authorized stores and partner online channels. Buyers can get the 8GB/128GB model for Rs. 73,999 and the 8GB/256GB variant for Rs. 80,999.