Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Save Rs. 27,000 on ‎MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop

#DealOfTheDay: Save Rs. 27,000 on ‎MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 22, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

The MSI GF63 Thin (10SC-611IN) is pre-loaded with Nahimic 3 software for audio enhancements (Photo credit: MSI)

Amazon has disclosed the Prime Day exclusive deals for its customers on a wide range of electronics. If you have been looking for a performance-oriented gaming laptop at a budget-friendly price, this is the right time to purchase one. The MSI GF63 Thin (10SC-611IN) is currently retailing on Amazon with massive discounts. Let us have a look at the offers.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The MSI GF63 Thin (10SC-611IN) is listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 57,990 (MRP: Rs. 76,990). However, if you are a Prime member, you can get it at Rs. 49,990, meaning an extra discount of Rs. 8,000, and overall savings of Rs. 27,000. Buyers can get up to Rs. 1,500 off on EMI transactions via SBI and ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Design and display The laptop is equipped with a 60Hz LCD display

The MSI GF63 Thin (10SC-611IN) has a sleek profile, with a brushed aluminium chassis, slim bezels, a red-colored backlit keyboard, cooling vents, and an HD webcam housed in the top bezel. It has a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device measures 21.7mm in thickness and weighs 1.86kg. It has a speaker setup with high-res audio support.

Information It offers support for Wi-Fi 6

The MSI GF63 Thin (10SC-611IN) gaming laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity. For I/O, it includes three Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an RJ45 slot, and an HDMI port.

Internals The device houses a 51Wh battery

MSI GF63 Thin (10SC-611IN) gaming laptop is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10500H processor, paired with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 MaxQ graphics, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of HDD, and 256GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 10 Home (upgradable to Windows 11 Home). It is equipped with a 51Wh battery and has asymmetrical X-vents to reduce noise and temperature.