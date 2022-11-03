Entertainment

Netflix renews fantasy adventure drama 'The Sandman' for Season 2

Netflix renews fantasy adventure drama 'The Sandman' for Season 2

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 03, 2022, 12:26 pm 2 min read

Netflix has renewed 'The Sandman' for a second season

Netflix has come bearing gifts for the fans of The Sandman! On Thursday morning, the OTT giant announced that the beloved fantasy adventure drama has been renewed for a second season. The maiden season—comprising eleven episodes—was dropped on the streamer in early August and it received rave reviews, turning into one of Netflix's most profitable outings within no time. Here are the details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Sandman is based on the DC comic book series by noted author Neil Gaiman.

The Sandman has been a tough adaptation to breathe life into for many and there were repeated attempts to bring the story to life, but none of them worked out.

Netflix's adaptation has been supervised by Gaiman and the show is reportedly DC Entertainment's most expensive series.

Announcement Along with the announcement, Netflix released a brief teaser, too

Netflix made the news official on its social media accounts. Part of the streamer's tweet read, "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them...now it's time to get back to work." A 30-second-long teaser was also released. Fans are already over the moon and thanked Netflix for "listening to us and renewing the show so quickly."

Twitter Post Here's what Netflix tweeted

Yes, it’s true: The Sandman will return to Netflix!



"There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus the rest of them… Now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead... And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell," says @neilhimself pic.twitter.com/TbA3hnD5f6 — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2022

Expectations 'More stories to be adapted from multiple Sandman graphic novels'

Spilling some beans, Netflix said that "more Sandman is on the way," underlining that "the Sandman world will continue to expand." Moreover, it also said that "the iconic series will return with even more episodes and stories to be adapted from multiple Sandman graphic novels." However, details about the number of episodes, plot, and cast additions, if any, are hard to come by.

Cast Series is fronted by Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie

The series is embellished with an interesting ensemble of actors and stars Tom Sturridge in the lead, who plays Morpheus, the personification of dreams. He eventually escapes after 106 years of captivity and aspires to restore order to his realm, called The Dreaming. The series also stars Boyd Holbrook as Corinthian, David Thewlis as John Dee, and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, among others.