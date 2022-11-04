Entertainment

Fresh OTT release: 'Enola Holmes 2' is streaming on Netflix

Enola Holmes 2, the second part of the mystery film franchise began streaming on Netflix and the protagonist played by Millie Bobby Brown seems to be having a ball while doing the strangest things in order to solve her first official case. The film is based on Nancy Springer's young adult fiction series of the same name and is helmed by director Harry Bradbeer.

Female protagonist-led detective films aren't common and Brown took the world by storm with the first installment.

This film series is about the famous detective Sherlock Holmes's sister, who also has the same refined abilities when it comes to the art of deduction but faces the constrictions of her gender.

Spin-offs have resulted in making monumental films and this series promises to be one.

The second installment revolves around Enola getting appointed by a "penniless matchstick girl" to find her sister. While investigating, Enola crosses paths with her brother Sherlock's (Henry Cavill) investigation, who thinks a common thread might connect both cases. "Were you expecting someone else?" asks Enola as she takes her first case. As per Netflix, the film is a little over two hours.

Catch Enola solving mysteries, doing the strangest things, and having a ball doing it all 💃

The Harry Bradbeer-directed franchise has been raking numbers ever since the first film. The second film definitely ends on a note that the viewers will expect a third part. Though nothing has been confirmed by the makers, but after this film's critical acclaim, it seems like this series has the potential of becoming one the biggest and longest-running franchises on Netflix.

The OTT giant has some exciting projects lined up for release this year. Some of them releasing this weekend are Buying Beverly Hills, Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman, and The Fabulous. These three along with Enola Holmes 2 are of different genres and moods, catering to a wider audience. This set makes it a perfect binge-watch package for this weekend.