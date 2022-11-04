Vivek Agnihotri, Sukumar, Abhishek Agarwal join hands for pan-Indian project
In an unexpected development, an exciting pan-Indian project is on the cards which will see the collaboration of director Sukumar, producer Abhishek Agarwal, and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. While no other details have been revealed by the team so far, the trio shared photos with one another on their respective social media handles. Read on to know more about the venture.
- Sukumar made the headlines as fans from across the country heaped praises on his recent film Pushpa: The Rise.
- The film, which was released in December 2021 helped bring back viewers to the cinema halls after the pandemic.
- Separately, Agnihotri's underdog The Kashmir Files, backed by Agarwal, is one of the few Bollywood movies that made a mark at the box office this year.
Agarwal shared the photos and wrote on Twitter, "Excited and privileged to collaborate with two genius directors of our country Blockbuster directors #Sukumar garu and @vivekagnihotri ji are set to deliver something unprecedented Indian cinema will never be the same again. Stay tuned (sic)." The same photos were shared by the directors too, who expressed their excitement to be a part of the project.
Excited and privileged to collaborate with two genius directors of our country ❤️— Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) November 4, 2022
While there has been no other information on this upcoming movie, it is speculated that the film will be directed by both Sukumar and Agnihotri, while Agarwal will financially back the project. But there are chances for one of the directors to be at the helm and the other attached to the movie as its writer/executive producer. Let us wait for the official announcement.
Meanwhile, Sukumar is occupied with the direction of Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun. He recently made the headlines when it was reported that he has already shot the introduction scene of his movie with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Agnihotri is busy with his next project, The Delhi Files, which will hit theaters in 2024.