Beating 'Baahubali 2,' 'Kantara' becomes India's biggest fifth week collector

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 04, 2022, 03:46 pm 2 min read

'Kantara' was released on September 30 clashing with 'Ponniyin Selvan I'

It looks like pages of history books will not be enough to write about the legacy of Kantara! Day after day, the film is beating records one by one. In the latest feat, it has surpassed a record set by Baahubali 2 by becoming the biggest box office collector in the fifth week of its release. Know more about Rishab Shetty's Kannada epic.

Context Why does this story matter?

The original version of the movie was released on September 30.

Following the massive positive response that the film received, it was eventually dubbed and released in other languages as well.

Hombale films, who bankrolled the successful franchise KGF financially backed Kantara, too.

And it has been more than a month since it was released, but the film is still making the headlines.

Details Here's how the film is performing in the fifth week

Beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Kantara has set the record for the biggest fifth-week grosser at the Indian box office. It has grossed Rs. 65cr approximately in its fifth week, beating Baahubali 2's Rs. 40cr record. On the whole, Kantara has collected Rs. 275cr so far, marching toward the Rs. 300cr mark. At the global box office, Kantara has grossed Rs. 303cr.

Anticipation Will 'Kantara' beat 'Ponniyin Selvan'?

According to trade analysts, the film shows no signs of slowing down as it has witnessed a drop of a mere 10% from the previous week. The Diwali holidays boosted the footfall further. It is likely that the film will cross Rs. 350cr mark beating Ponniyin Selvan I. If it beats the Mani Ratnam directorial, Kantara will become India's third-highest grosser of the year.

Information Second film to touch Rs. 150cr mark in Karnataka

Director Shetty has also played the lead role in Kantara, with Sapthami Gowda as the leading lady. Among its feats, Kantara has become the second film after Yash led KGF: Chapter 2 to cross Rs. 150cr mark in Karnataka. The film only needs Rs. 22cr more from the state to take the top position and the odds are high for the same.

