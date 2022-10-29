Technology

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G becomes cheaper: What's the deal?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 29, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets up to 1TB of expandable storage

Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G has seen a significant price drop on Amazon. It is now selling for as low as Rs. 29,999. The device was introduced last year in March. Thanks to its top-notch specifications, it continues to be one of the most competitive Samsung smartphones. If you want to treat someone with a 5G-enabled phone, check out the deal on this handset.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G bears a price tag of Rs. 74,999 for its 8GB/128GB configuration. However, on Amazon, the device is currently retailing at Rs. 29,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 45,000. Additionally, buyers can avail exchange benefits worth up to Rs. 25,000 on the phone. All of these deals make buying the phone via Amazon an excellent choice.

Design and display The handset gets a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It gets IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, nearly 407ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It also supports the Always On Display feature.

Information It features a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G gets triple rear cameras, including a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The device houses a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is shipped with Android 11-based One UI 3.1. Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support. The device gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.