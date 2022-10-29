Technology

Limited-run Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition goes official

Limited-run Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition goes official

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 29, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Only 5,000 units of ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition will be sold

Lenovo has introduced the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition. This commemorative laptop is limited to just 5,000 units globally. The device flaunts a "30th Anniversary Edition" logo and offers green and blue-colored TrackPoint caps. The device is available for pre-order in Taiwan at NT$90,900 (nearly Rs. 2.33 lakh). Its open sale will commence in the month of December.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lenovo has experienced tremendous success with the ThinkPad series, and it continues to be a competitive line-up.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition marks 30 years since the company launched its first ThinkPad laptop back in 1992.

The device comes with 100% renewable bamboo and sugarcane fiber packaging. It will be delivered with the brand's history book, Lenovo stickers, and other freebies.

Design and display The laptop boasts a 90Hz OLED screen

ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition sports a carbon fiber top cover and a retro RGB ThinkPad tri-color logo. It also flaunts a "30th Anniversary Edition" emblem, along with green and blue TrackPoint replacement caps. The laptop boasts a 14.0-inch 2.8K (1800x2880 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 100% P3 color gamut. Its package includes multiple Lenovo stickers, too.

Internals The device is offered with 1TB of storage

ThinkPad X1 Carbon 30th Anniversary Edition is fueled by an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, paired with Iris CE graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of onboard storage. The device flaunts a 1080p camera which comes integrated with Windows Hello face recognition feature. It also includes four microphones that support far-field audio pickup. The laptop draws power from a 56Wh battery which supports rapid charging.

Information Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (30th Anniversary Edition): Pricing and availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1's commemorative version can be pre-booked in Taiwan for NT$90,900 (around Rs. 2.33 lakh). It will be available starting in December 2022. The device is limited to 5,000 units worldwide.