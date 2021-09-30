Lenovo IdeaPad 3i and IdeaPad Flex 3i launched in India

Sep 30, 2021

Lenovo launches new Chromebooks in India

Lenovo has launched its latest Chromebooks, the IdeaPad 3i and IdeaPad Flex 3i, in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 22,990 and is available for pre-orders starting today. As for the key highlights, the Chromebooks have an anti-glare display, dual 2W speakers, an Intel Celeron chipset, a Google H1 security chip, and Chrome OS support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i features a clamshell design whereas the IdeaPad Flex 3i has a 360-degree hinge. The former comes in two variants: one with an 11.6-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) display and another with a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) screen. The IdeaPad Flex 3i has an 11.6-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) IPS touchscreen. All the models provide up to 250-nits of maximum brightness.

Internals

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i and IdeaPad Flex 3i are powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 and Intel Celeron N4500 processor, respectively, paired with Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Under the hood, the duo runs on Chrome OS and packs a 42Wh battery which is touted to last up to 10 hours.

Connectivity

The I/O ports on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i and IdeaPad Flex 3i include two USB Type-A 3.1 Generation-1 ports, up to two USB Type-C 3.1 Generation-1 ports, a headphone jack, a micro-SD or SD card reader, and an HDMI 1.4 slot (Flex 3i). For wireless connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Flex 3i also provides Google Assistant voice control.

Pocket-pinch

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i and IdeaPad Flex 3i: Pricing and availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i costs Rs. 22,990 for the 11.6-inch model and Rs. 25,990 for the 14.0-inch version. The two variants are offered in Onyx Black and Platinum Gray color options, respectively. The IdeaPad Flex 3i comes in an Arctic Gray color scheme and is priced at Rs. 30,990. The Chromebooks will be available for purchase via Flipkart from October 2 onwards.