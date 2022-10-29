Technology

#DealOfTheDay: ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is retailing with attractive discounts

#DealOfTheDay: ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is retailing with attractive discounts

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 29, 2022, 02:02 pm 2 min read

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX507ZM-HF068WS) comes with a dedicated MUX switch for better gaming performance

ASUS's TUF series laptops are designed to provide an excellent gaming experience while also being suitable for power-intensive tasks. The models in this line-up offer enhanced visuals along with robust processing speeds. One such model retailing with discounts is the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX507ZM-HF068WS). If you have been looking for a good gaming laptop, check out the deal on it offered by Amazon.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX507ZM-HF068WS) bears a price tag of Rs. 1,81,990 for the model with 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. However, it is currently available for Rs. 1,32,990 via Amazon, meaning a discount of Rs. 49,000. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 18,100 is also available.

Design and display The device boasts a 300Hz IPS LCD panel

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX507ZM-HF068WS) bears a chassis with military-grade durability, slim bezels, an RGB backlit chiclet keyboard with four-way indicators, a large trackpad, and a 720p webcam. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) Anti-Glare IPS LCD display with a 300Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio. It gets a dual-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, AI noise-cancellation, and Hi-Res certification.

Information It includes one HDMI port

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX507ZM-HF068WS) includes two Type-A ports, one Type-C slot, an HDMI 2.0b socket, an RJ45 LAN port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It also gets a built-in array microphone.

Internals The laptop gets 1TB of storage

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (FX507ZM-HF068WS) is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor paired with 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and 24MB of cache memory. It gets 32GB of expandable storage. The device runs on Windows 11 and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office 2021 package. It draws power from a 90Wh battery.