How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 29?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 29, 2022, 11:35 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

With the intention of improving the battle royale gaming experience, Garena introduced Free Fire MAX in September 2021. Since its release, the game has garnered a ton of attention from Android users because of its visually enhanced graphics and engaging gameplay. To show their appreciation, the game developers publish redeemable codes daily that allow players to get free in-game bonuses. Here are Saturday's codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is essential to employ various tools and strategies if you are competing on the battleground.

Free Fire MAX players can use redeemable codes to gain access to a number of in-game collectibles without having to pay real money.

Having extra supplies will make it easier for people to survive within the game and move up the leaderboard rankings.

Rules Each code is redeemable only once per person

Every player needs to follow some standard rules to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Individuals can redeem several codes in a go, but each code can be redeemed by them only once. The 12-digit codes are redeemable using the rewards redemption site. Additionally, only gamers using Indian servers are eligible for it. Moreover, the alphanumeric codes must be claimed within 12-18 hours.

Codes Free Fire MAX codes for October 29 are listed below

Here are the Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday, i.e. October 29. Utilize them to acquire free in-game items. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY. HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS. WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, B3G7-A2TW-DR7X, FF7MUY4ME6SC. WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, SARG-886A-V5GR, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G.

Instructions How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Visit the rewards redemption website of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, or VK credentials. Copy any of the redeemable codes and add them into the text box. Now, tap on "Confirm" and then press "Ok." For every successful redemption, you will be allowed to collect a reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.