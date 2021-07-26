Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India at Rs. 25,000

Lenovo Tab P11 is available in India via Amazon

Lenovo has launched its mid-range tablet, the Tab P11 in India. It joins the existing P11 Pro model which was announced here in February. Priced at Rs. 24,999, the tablet comes with a 2K display, an 8MP front camera, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, Dolby Atmos sound support, and up to 12 hours of video playback time. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The tablet has an 11.0-inch IPS LCD display

The Lenovo Tab P11 features a slim aluminium alloy body with uniform bezels. The dual-tone rear panel has a single camera. The tablet bears an 11.0-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 400-nits of brightness, 85% screen-to-body ratio, and TUV Rheinland-certified Eye Care mode. Dimensions-wise, it measures 258.4x163x7.5mm and weighs 490g. It is offered in a single Platinum Gray color.

Information

It sports a 13MP rear camera with autofocus

The Lenovo Tab P11 is equipped with a single 13MP autofocus camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It offers 20W fast-charging support

The Lenovo Tab P11 is powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10 and packs a 7,500mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port. It is also equipped with quad speakers and a headphone jack.

Information

Lenovo Tab P11: Pricing and availability

In India, the Lenovo Tab P11 is priced at Rs. 24,999 for its solo 4GB/128GB model. It is available for purchase in a Platinum Gray color option via Amazon India.