Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet to debut in India soon
Lenovo has officially confirmed that its Tab P11 Plus tablet will debut in India soon. A listing for the tablet is now live on Amazon, revealing its complete specifications such as an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 7,700mAh battery, and more. The device will retail via Amazon and the brand's official website. Its top-tier 6GB/128GB model will cost Rs. 25,999.
- Lenovo introduced the Tab P11 Plus tablet in the global markets back in June 2021. After a year, the device is finally arriving in India.
- It will be aimed at buyers looking for a device with a MediaTek-powered chipset, larger RAM and storage, and a high-resolution display.
- The brand's upcoming tablet will compete with offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme.
The Tab P11 Plus features a rectangular screen with thick bezels and a top-centered front camera when handled horizontally. It sports a single camera on the rear panel. The tablet is offered with an 11-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD panel with 400 nits of peak brightness and eye care mode with TUV certification. It comes in Platinum Gray, White, and Green colors.
The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet gets a single 13MP camera on the rear with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP snapper at the front.
The Tab P11 Plus tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the device boots Android 11 OS and packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W charging support. It packs four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus bears a price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The pricing for the 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB models is yet to be revealed. It will be available in Platinum Gray, White, and Green colors via Amazon and Lenovo's website.