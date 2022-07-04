Technology

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet to debut in India soon

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet to debut in India soon

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 04, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is offered in three colorways (Photo credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo has officially confirmed that its Tab P11 Plus tablet will debut in India soon. A listing for the tablet is now live on Amazon, revealing its complete specifications such as an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 7,700mAh battery, and more. The device will retail via Amazon and the brand's official website. Its top-tier 6GB/128GB model will cost Rs. 25,999.

Context Why does this story matter?

Lenovo introduced the Tab P11 Plus tablet in the global markets back in June 2021. After a year, the device is finally arriving in India.

It will be aimed at buyers looking for a device with a MediaTek-powered chipset, larger RAM and storage, and a high-resolution display.

The brand's upcoming tablet will compete with offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi, and Realme.

Design and display The tablet sports a 2K LCD display

The Tab P11 Plus features a rectangular screen with thick bezels and a top-centered front camera when handled horizontally. It sports a single camera on the rear panel. The tablet is offered with an 11-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD panel with 400 nits of peak brightness and eye care mode with TUV certification. It comes in ‎Platinum Gray, White, and Green colors.

Information It has a 13MP rear camera

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet gets a single 13MP camera on the rear with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP snapper at the front.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G90T processor powers the device

The Tab P11 Plus tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the device boots Android 11 OS and packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W charging support. It packs four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Lenovo Tab P11 Plus: Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus bears a price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The pricing for the 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB models is yet to be revealed. It will be available in Platinum Gray, White, and Green colors via Amazon and Lenovo's website.