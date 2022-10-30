First-generation Apple Watch SE gets cheaper by Rs. 6,000
The Apple Watch SE is a good choice for those seeking a more affordable Apple Watch with a bevy of fitness-focused features and all essential functions. The first-generation Watch SE is currently selling with attractive discounts via Amazon. If you are an iPhone user and want a smartwatch for tracking activities and receiving mobile notifications on your wrist, go for this wearable.
The first-generation Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) bears a price tag of Rs. 33,900. However, its variants with Space Gray and Gold cases are currently retailing at Rs. 27,900 on Amazon. Additionally, buyers can avail no-cost EMI options for three and six months.
The first-generation Watch SE sports a rectangular dial, curved corners, and a tactical crown. It comes in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases and offers 5ATM water resistance. The smartwatch flaunts a Retina LTPO OLED screen with Force Touch and gets Ion-X strengthened glass. Both cases of the smartwatches offer 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The wearable comes in Space Gray, Gold, and Silver trims.
The first-generation Watch SE is powered by a 64-bit dual-core S5 processor and packs 32GB of storage. The wearable is shipped with watchOS 5. It features an optical heart sensor and an always-on altimeter. The watch comes equipped with safety features such as Emergency SOS and Fall Detection. It houses a speaker which is nearly 50% louder than Watch Series 3.
The first-generation Apple Watch SE offers up to 18 hours of battery life. In terms of connectivity, the wearable comes with support for a cellular connection, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), built-in GPS, and hands-free Siri assistance.