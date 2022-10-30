Technology

First-generation Apple Watch SE gets cheaper by Rs. 6,000

First-generation Apple Watch SE gets cheaper by Rs. 6,000

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 30, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

The first-generation Apple Watch SE comes with accelerometer, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor

The Apple Watch SE is a good choice for those seeking a more affordable Apple Watch with a bevy of fitness-focused features and all essential functions. The first-generation Watch SE is currently selling with attractive discounts via Amazon. If you are an iPhone user and want a smartwatch for tracking activities and receiving mobile notifications on your wrist, go for this wearable.

Information Everything to know about the deal

The first-generation Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) bears a price tag of Rs. 33,900. However, its variants with Space Gray and Gold cases are currently retailing at Rs. 27,900 on Amazon. Additionally, buyers can avail no-cost EMI options for three and six months.

Design and display The wearable bears 5ATM water resistance

The first-generation Watch SE sports a rectangular dial, curved corners, and a tactical crown. It comes in 40mm and 44mm aluminum cases and offers 5ATM water resistance. The smartwatch flaunts a Retina LTPO OLED screen with Force Touch and gets Ion-X strengthened glass. Both cases of the smartwatches offer 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The wearable comes in Space Gray, Gold, and Silver trims.

Highlights The smartwatch has 'Emergency SOS'

The first-generation Watch SE is powered by a 64-bit dual-core S5 processor and packs 32GB of storage. The wearable is shipped with watchOS 5. It features an optical heart sensor and an always-on altimeter. The watch comes equipped with safety features such as Emergency SOS and Fall Detection. It houses a speaker which is nearly 50% louder than Watch Series 3.

Information It offers up to 18 hours of usage per charge

The first-generation Apple Watch SE offers up to 18 hours of battery life. In terms of connectivity, the wearable comes with support for a cellular connection, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), built-in GPS, and hands-free Siri assistance.