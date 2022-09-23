Technology

YouTuber crashes a car to test iPhone 14's 'Crash Detection'

YouTuber crashes a car to test iPhone 14's 'Crash Detection'

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 23, 2022, 05:22 pm 2 min read

When Apple announced its new iPhone 14 range with 'Crash Detection,' the company may not have thought of the lengths people would go to test whether the feature works or not. A YouTuber decided to test the same. Guess what he did? He strapped a brand new iPhone 14 Pro to a car seat and crashed the vehicle. Let's see how that turned out.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple has always tried to add something new to its range of iPhones. The iPhone 14 series isn't any different.

Among the slew of features, 'Crash Detection' is one of the most talked-about. The facility will be very helpful in car crashes that occur in isolated areas.

The test conducted by the YouTuber is the perfect way to check whether it works or not.

Video iPhone 14 Pro was used for the test

The owner of the YouTube channel TechRax decided to test the iPhone 14-series' crash detection feature and make a video of the same. For the clip, he strapped an iPhone 14 Pro to the headrest of a remote-controlled 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan. The car was then crashed into a pile of old and wrecked vehicles to see whether crash detection works or not.

The feature What is Crash Detection?

Before we get into how the iPhone fared in the test conducted by the YouTuber, let's first understand what 'Crash Detection' is. The Crash Detection feature is available on all iPhone 14 models. Apple claims that the facility can detect a severe car crash. When it detects such a collision, it displays an alert and automatically initiates an emergency call after 20 seconds.

Conclusion Did iPhone 14 Pro pass the 'Crash Detection' test?

When the YouTuber rammed the car into a pile of vehicles the first time, the feature did not work immediately. After 10 seconds, a notification popped up saying "It looks like you've been in a crash." The phone then proceeded to dial emergency services before he canceled the call. On a second crash attempt too, the feature worked and initiated the emergency call.