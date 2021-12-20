Entertainment 'Mama knows it best': Billy Porter's 'Children' MV is empowering

Did you watch Billy Porter's 'Children' music video yet?

Grammy-winning American performer Billy Porter dropped a music video for his latest single Children recently. And the clip, quite like the song, will blow you away. It has got style, charisma, and most importantly, the inspiration to own up to your identity unapologetically. This generation's "genderless fairy godmother" has done it again. The music video is now available on YouTube. Here's our review.

Porter goes all shiny with disco beats in this one. Lines like, "See I know times are hard...You're not losing the fight. Love will make it alright. 'Cause I've been there, done that. Worn that dress, so you know mama knows it best," touch you. This is a message from Porter to all youngsters (and adults) stuck in limbo of self-doubt, hatred, and hopelessness.

And, the video. Well, it features Porter being himself, in all his glory. Donning extravagant clothing and marching across streets to rightfully claim what is his, the MV is surely fulfilling. What hits home is the last bit where we see Porter explaining the theme of the song to his fellow models/dancers. "This is about empowerment...that's the energy I want to [give out]."

Adding on to it, the Pose star said the video was "about all of us coming together and empowering everybody that's under the sound of my voice." Earlier, the Emmy-winning actor had noted the song was about "choosing one's personal authenticity is the only way to live." First dropped exclusively on Facebook, the music video was later shared on YouTube.

The official music video for "Children" just dropped on my @YouTube channel. Click here to watch now! https://t.co/yc8cpbGiem pic.twitter.com/BM4cSWJQso — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) December 15, 2021

If we keep the inspiring bit aside, the song goes hard with its upbeat tunes. Moreover, Porter kills it with the high notes. You'll not regret checking out the music video. So, if you are feeling defeated, know this isn't the end. Don't believe us? Listen to Porter's advice then. Verdict: The song and music video both take home 4 out of 5 stars.